 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Stranger Things' star David Harbour recounts Madonna compliment

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

The Stranger Things star David Harbour recounts Madonna compliment
'The Stranger Things' star David Harbour recounts Madonna compliment

David Harbour recounted Madonna wanted him to give auditions for her movie W.E. because she thought he was sexy.

Per PageSix, The Stranger Things star said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! revealed he was approached by a casting director who cryptically asked him to do a "top-secret movie read-through" in a room at the St. Regis hotel, where all would "be revealed," adding "I was like, 'This is really weird and creepy,'" he recalled.

The 47-year-old said the casting director told him that a director had watched his 2008 movie Revolutionary Road and liked it.

"'You have a sex scene in it, and they thought you were sexy,'" he recounted.

The Black Widow  star added, "And so, all weekend, I was literally thinking about Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese,"

"I show up at St. Regis, and I get in the room, and there's a bunch of other New York actors there, and in walks Madonna, who's directing this movie. The first thing that flooded over me, I was like, 'Wow, Madonna thinks I'm sexy,'" he recalled.

Harbour called it a "truly harrowing, exciting experience" because he'd had a crush on the pop star since seeing her Open Your Heart music video in 1986 when he was 11.

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle blames others for her own mistakes'

'Meghan Markle blames others for her own mistakes'
Johnny Depp about to hit another milestone

Johnny Depp about to hit another milestone

Kate Middleton, Prince William BTS photos of rehearsal win hearts

Kate Middleton, Prince William BTS photos of rehearsal win hearts
Meghan Markle made Queen Elizabeth’s ‘last years difficult’

Meghan Markle made Queen Elizabeth’s ‘last years difficult’
Prince William honors climate change innovators with Earthshot prizes

Prince William honors climate change innovators with Earthshot prizes
Sadie Sink on Brendan Fraser: 'I hadn't seen any of his films'

Sadie Sink on Brendan Fraser: 'I hadn't seen any of his films'
King Charles told Queen 'I'm not a bank' over Prince Harry's cash requests

King Charles told Queen 'I'm not a bank' over Prince Harry's cash requests