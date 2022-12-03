 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
Web Desk

Prince William, King Charles in ‘major crisis’: report

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Prince William and King Charles are reportedly planning a ‘swift and robust’ reaction to Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries.

An inside source made this admission during their most recent interview with The Mirror.

According to the sources’ findings, “There is a completely united front from the King and his family concerning the numerous attempts to privately make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which sadly have once again resulted in the other side wishing to air their repeated grievances to the world.”

“If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust.”

The source also agreed that the decision to release the entire trailer in the first place was a ‘deliberate’ bid to detract from Earthshot.

Reportedly, “This trip was to pay tribute to the people of Boston for their generous hospitality and celebrate them alongside the Earthshot Prize finalists for making such great strides in the race against climate change.”

“Arguably next week some attentions may have a different focus.”

This comes just a day after other commentators and experts branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the new Kardashians of Hollywood since “they want all the attention they can possibly get.”

