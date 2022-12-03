Radhika Madan want her film to spark conversations about strong headed women

Radhika Madan wants her film to make important conversations

Radhika Madan was last seen in Shiddat alongside Sunny Kaushal. She is right now very proud of her latest film Sanaa.

Her upcoming film Sanaa has been screened at multiple film festivals. She want her film to spark conversations about women breaking free of patriarchal misogynist societal norms.

Talking about her film, she said, “The response at the fest was really overwhelming. A lot of tears, a lot of hugs and a lot of appreciation. We also realized that the emotion that we’re trying to tackle is universal. It doesn’t matter from which part of the world you are, you will connect to the film on some level and we could see that at the screening and it’s been really special.”

Continuing, she said, “Representation of a headstrong and ambitious woman like this is important but for me, it is the true representation, not the caricature representation of a headstrong and ambitious woman. It is important to show its humanness, of what goes behind that image. That is what we’ve tried to show in Sanaa.”