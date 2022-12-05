 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry accused of ‘bringing down' Kate Middleton, William

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of trying to bring down Prince William, Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of trying to bring down Prince William and Kate Middleton with the interesting timing of the teaser releases for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

This latest criticism against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came from royal expert Kinsey Schofield who told GB News: “I saw Catherine today at Harvard. I mean, they had to pull the woman out of the building. She wanted to stop and talk to everyone, and take photos.”

She then added: “And you know, that's not running away from the problem and I think that that's really impressive because there are people that are trying to bring them down right now, specifically, the Sussexes.”

Kinsey’s comment comes in light of Meghan and Prince Harry’s team at Netflix releasing the first look at their upcoming bombshell docuseries just a day after Kate Middleton and Prince William landed in the US for their first visit in eight years.

“The second day of the trip was overshadowed by the release of Harry and Meghan's trailer for their documentary series, but the more that they (William, Kate) show that their intentions are pure, and they're looking to make the world a better place with initiatives that are tangible like Earthshot, I think that they're going to continue to rise above,” the expert concluded. 

