Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner to celebrate Christmas together? Deets inside 

Monday Dec 05 2022
Monday Dec 05, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner’s friendship is growing stronger as they are said to be exchanging Christmas presents.

The pair have continued to grow closer following Lopez’s marriage to Garner’s ex, Ben Affleck, earlier this year.

According to HollywoodLife, the Hustlers actress, 53, and the Yes Day star, 50, will celebrate Chirstmas holidays together after their newfound friendship.

“They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport,” an insider revealed. “There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids.”

Lopez shares twins Max and Emma, 14, with her ex Marc Antony, while Garner shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Sam, 10 with the Gone Girl actor.

“They are so happy and that just makes everything work,” added the source.

Another insider explained that the women’s friendship, saying, “J.Lo is so thankful that her friendship with Jen has come leaps and bounds over the past several months.”

Lopez also wants to present a “special” gift for Garner during the festive season, the source added. “J.Lo knows that Jen loves the outdoors and gardening and is going to get her something relating to this for Christmas. J.Lo isn’t really the outdoorsy type but she loves that Jen is.”

