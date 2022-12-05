 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for dinner outing in L.A

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Selena Gomez stepped out for dinner with her new close friends Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Wolves hitmaker, 30, opted for casual look on her outing to celebrity favorite eatery Nobu. She rocked a white sweatshirt with black leggings.

Gomez paired her outfit with black boots as well as a small black purse slung over her shoulder. She was seen making her way to the restaurant alongside her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, nine.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz were also clicked outside outside the restaurant. Brooklyn‘s sister, Harper, was also seen with them for the outing.

David and Victoria’s eldest son, 23, looked dapper in a black Adidas hat and a navy button-up along with blue pants.

Brooklyn’s wife, 27, sported a black leather jacket and wore her black tresses down for the dinner.

The Only Murders in the Building star latest outing with Brooklyn and Nicola comes just a few weeks after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with them in Miami.

