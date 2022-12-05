Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using Piers Morgan's in docuseries trailer II

Monday Dec 05, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of ‘floging’ Piers Morgan’s voice in “their ghastly new series”.
This claim has been penned on Twitter, and comes just a few minutes after Netflix released the second trailer for their upcoming docuseries.
In it, Mr Morgan branded the couple “Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite” and called them out on using his voice to “flog their ghastly new series.”
He went on to write, “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation.”