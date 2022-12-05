Emma Corrin on learning about gender identity in high-pressure media industry

File Footage

Emma Corrin got candid about “discovering” their gender identity while being an actor and making their way into the entertainment industry.



The actor, who rose to fame after essaying the role of Princess Diana in The Crown, spoke to the New York Times about the difficulty of learning about themselves in such a high-pressure industry.

They said, "It’s hard to be discovering something in yourself at the same time you’re navigating an industry that demands a lot of you, in terms of knowing who you are."

“My identity and being nonbinary is an embrace of many different parts of myself, the masculine and the feminine and everything in between,” Corrin added.

This comes after Corrin talked about feeling “uncomfortable” when people referred to them as she/her on movie sets after which they decided to change their pronouns.

“I was working on a film in the US, away from everyone who knows me, and when people called me she, it felt so weird and uncomfortable,” they told The Guardian.