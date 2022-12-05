Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 3

Ayushmann Khurrana's recently released film An Action Hero witnessed growth at the box office as the film reportedly collected INR 2.4 crore on the third day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 2.4 crore on its second day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 5.87 crore in three days.

Though the numbers of the film are disappointing, the film is expected to grow in the coming days considering the positive reviews coming out of the thriller. However, the constant growth at the box office of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya might hinder An Action Hero's business.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.