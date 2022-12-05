 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 3

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Ayushmann Khurranas An Action Hero grows at the box office on Day 3
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 3

Ayushmann Khurrana's recently released film An Action Hero witnessed growth at the box office as the film reportedly collected INR 2.4 crore on the third day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 2.4 crore on its second day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 5.87 crore in three days.

Though the numbers of the film are disappointing, the film is expected to grow in the coming days considering the positive reviews coming out of the thriller. However, the constant growth at the box office of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya might hinder An Action Hero's business.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 10

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 10
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to grow at the box office on Day 17

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to grow at the box office on Day 17
Malaika Arora speaks about her car accident when ex-husband Arbaaz Khan 'was there for her'

Malaika Arora speaks about her car accident when ex-husband Arbaaz Khan 'was there for her'
Sajal Aly poses with legendary singer AR Rahman at Red Sea IFF

Sajal Aly poses with legendary singer AR Rahman at Red Sea IFF
Jubin Nautiyal takes 'recovery break' in Mauritius post accident

Jubin Nautiyal takes 'recovery break' in Mauritius post accident
Hansika Motwani gives sneak peak into bridal preps, shows mehendi hands: Pic

Hansika Motwani gives sneak peak into bridal preps, shows mehendi hands: Pic
Karan Johar's son Yash calls himself 'Badshah'

Karan Johar's son Yash calls himself 'Badshah'
Akshay Kumar likely to reprise his role 'Raju' in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Akshay Kumar likely to reprise his role 'Raju' in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Sajal Aly shares her stance on marriage, says 'it is just a risk'

Sajal Aly shares her stance on marriage, says 'it is just a risk'
Kartik Aaryan on marriage plans: 'There’s definitely room for love in my life'

Kartik Aaryan on marriage plans: 'There’s definitely room for love in my life'
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G' to release on OTT on THIS date

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G' to release on OTT on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' becomes most-watched film on OTT in India

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' becomes most-watched film on OTT in India