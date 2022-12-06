 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s podcast producer quits days after Archewell boss resigned

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

The head of audio behind Meghan Markles podcast quit days after Archewell president also resigned
The head of audio behind Meghan Markle's podcast quit days after Archewell president also resigned

The head of audio at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell studio has quit, leaving plans for a possible second season of her Archetypes podcast in the lurch.

Page Six on Tuesday, December 6, reported that Rebecca Sananès, who served as in-charge of Meghan’s Spotify podcast that wrapped up last week, has stepped down from her role at Archewell after a year at the company.

Rebecca is now reportedly planning to launch her own project; with her departure, Terry Wood is expected to helm Meghan’s Spotify podcast if it were to get a second season, which is yet to be announced.

As per Page Six, Meghan and Harry have already found a replacement for Rebecca in Serena Regan, former head of podcasts at Cadence 13.

Rebecca’s exit from Archewell comes just days after the President of the organisation, Mandana Dayani, also quit. It was reported that with Mandana’s exit, Prince Harry and Meghan will helm their company on their own. 

More From Entertainment:

John Travolta pays heartfelt tribute to Kirstie Alley, ‘I love you’

John Travolta pays heartfelt tribute to Kirstie Alley, ‘I love you’
Gunman in Lady Gaga dog robbery jailed for 21 years

Gunman in Lady Gaga dog robbery jailed for 21 years
Sheree Zampino has 'issue' with Will Smith 'ultimate failure' comment?

Sheree Zampino has 'issue' with Will Smith 'ultimate failure' comment?

'We have different views': Akon distanced himself from Kanye West

'We have different views': Akon distanced himself from Kanye West

Meghan Markle series need 'fact checking' as footages branded fake

Meghan Markle series need 'fact checking' as footages branded fake
Prince Harry admits Royals play 'dirty game': 'We know the truth'

Prince Harry admits Royals play 'dirty game': 'We know the truth'
Meghan Markle 'anger makes sense,' only Harry fought with 'horrific' threats

Meghan Markle 'anger makes sense,' only Harry fought with 'horrific' threats
Kristie Alley of 'Cheers' fame dies at 71 after battling cancer

Kristie Alley of 'Cheers' fame dies at 71 after battling cancer
Victoria Beckham calls herself a 'desperate housewife' in fresh statement

Victoria Beckham calls herself a 'desperate housewife' in fresh statement
Kanye West 'I like Hitler' remark proves he 'pretends to be a White man'

Kanye West 'I like Hitler' remark proves he 'pretends to be a White man'
Kim Kardashian gets restraining order after stranger demanded 'telepathy'

Kim Kardashian gets restraining order after stranger demanded 'telepathy'