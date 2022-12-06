 
entertainment
Elliot Page shares 'Pageboy' cover, reveals memoir release date

Elliot Page has surprised fans as he announced the release date and title of his upcoming memoir, Pageboy, on her social media handle.

Page shared that he hopes the memoir will help others feel less alone and “seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Taking to Instagram, the Inception actor shared Pageboy will hit the shelves on June 6 and dropped the cover photo which was shot by Catherine Opie.

Page wrote a lengthy caption, “Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story…”

The Umbrella Academy actor added, “Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly “debated” in the media.”

“The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on,” he added.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared the book cover on her Instagram page and wrote: “JUST PREORDERED!”

Page came out as a transgender man in December 2020. He is best-known for his Oscar-nominated role in 2007 drama Juno.

