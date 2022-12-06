 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Reuters

Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book

By
Reuters

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Mariah Careys life and career detailed in a new comic book
Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book

The life and career of Mariah Carey is being celebrated in a new comic book.

TidalWave Comics has added the singer to their “Female Force” series that highlights successful women in their respective fields.

In 22 pages, Carey’s childhood and rise to fame is outlined in vivid color with illustrations by Pablo Martinena.

Writer Michael Frizell said in a statement that he was proud to pen the glossy: “I hope that readers learn something new about her.”

Three covers will be released with one recognizing her as the "Queen of Christmas." Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is widely played during the holiday season even nearly 25 years later.

Hardback and paperback issues will be released on Dec. 7.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William wishes Warren Gatland ‘very best of luck’ as Wales rugby coach

Prince William wishes Warren Gatland ‘very best of luck’ as Wales rugby coach
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds gets in cute banter over Christmas attire

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds gets in cute banter over Christmas attire
‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries opens old wounds
George Clooney jokes wife Amal’s responsible for children’s ‘witty’ sense of humor

George Clooney jokes wife Amal’s responsible for children’s ‘witty’ sense of humor

Julia Roberts dons dress covered in George Clooney photos at Kennedy Honors

Julia Roberts dons dress covered in George Clooney photos at Kennedy Honors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'gaslighting' entire Britain

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'gaslighting' entire Britain
Prince William asked to ‘correct’ rogue Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William asked to ‘correct’ rogue Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Netflix 'Wednesday' gears into damage-control amid covid backlash

Netflix 'Wednesday' gears into damage-control amid covid backlash
Gisele Bündchen suffering secret heartbreak after Tom Brady split: Expert

Gisele Bündchen suffering secret heartbreak after Tom Brady split: Expert
Calls to strip Prince Harry, Meghan's royal titles mount after explosive Netflix trailer

Calls to strip Prince Harry, Meghan's royal titles mount after explosive Netflix trailer
Elliot Page shares ‘Pageboy’ cover, reveals memoir release date

Elliot Page shares ‘Pageboy’ cover, reveals memoir release date
Nick Cannon pens heartfelt note on son Zen’s first death anniversary

Nick Cannon pens heartfelt note on son Zen’s first death anniversary