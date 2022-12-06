 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s humanitarian award to 'deepen rift' with King Charles, William

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry’s acceptance of a humanitarian award today, December 6, 2022, is expected to ‘deepen’ his rift with his father King Charles and brother Prince William, as per a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle are due to be presented with the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope award for their ‘heroic stance’ against ‘structural racism’, which many royal enthusiasts say will validate their ‘hurtful and unfair’ propaganda against the Royal Family.

Commenting on the same in a column for The Yorkshire Post, Andrew Wine said that Harry and Meghan getting the award will have deeper meaning given the race row ignited by a Buckingham Palace guest last week.

“That guest, Ngozi Fulani, who campaigns against domestic violence, was outraged by being repeatedly questioned about her background, and understandably so. The palace was right to apologise and recognise that she had been a victim of racism,” Wine noted.

He then added: “But the crassness of an individual elderly courtier cannot be taken as evidence of the royal family being racist. Yet it has been a gift to the Sussexes…”

Wine continued: “… who in accepting their award today not only deepen the rift with the King and Prince William, but serve notice that they are determined to do as much damage to the royal family as possible.”

The columnist then went on to point out that Prince Harry’s upcoming biography Spare will be ‘another kicking delivered to the family’.

Wine concluded: “The King doesn’t deserve this, any more than his mother in her last years deserved the turmoil – and presumably heartache – of Harry and Meghan attempting to be half-in and half-out of royal duties whilst pressing for licence to profit from their status.” 

