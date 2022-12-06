Jennifer Lopez dubs her performance with Shakira at Super Bowl as ‘beautiful thing’

 
Jennifer Lopez discussed her headlining performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020 with Shakira.

The Marry Me actor changed her opinion about the performance in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe after previously saying that it was “the worst idea” in the world.

J.Lo said it was "a beautiful thing" to perform alongside Shakira because they're "both moms and both Latinas...not exactly what you would expect at the Super Bowl halftime show."

This comes after Lopez expressed her anger about the event in her Netflix documentary Halftime over the fact that NFL asked two performers to share the headlining spot at one of the biggest musical events of the year.

Lopez told her music director Kim bruise, “We have six [expletive] minutes”, explaining how these are not enough, the singer-dancer continued, “We have to have our singing moments. It's not going to be a dance [expletive] revue. We have to sing our message.”

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world”, the singer-actor continued expressing how much she hated the experience.

“If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," Lopez asserted.

