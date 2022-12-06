 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Web Desk

King Charles snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, honours Kate Middleton, William

Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla seemingly shunned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they did not invite the Sussexes to attend Princess of Wales’ carol service.

The new King and his wife Camilla will honour the Prince and Princess of Wales by joining them for Kate's annual carol service at Westminster Abbey on the same day as the second instalment of Harry and Meghan's documentary airs on Netflix.

'The New Fab Four' will attend the ceremony together, according to the Kensington Palace. The announcement comes the day after the second explosive trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' dropped.

The move seems to be a fresh snub to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are persistently attacking the royals.

The California-based couple's £88 million docuseries is set to be dropped on the streaming platform on Thursday, December 15. 

The second explosive trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped yesterday. Pictured: Harry and Meghan.

