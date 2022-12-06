 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Shweta Bachchan gets emotional at Abhishek Bachchan's post for Navya Naveli Nanda

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Abhishek is seen hugging Navya and the two are smiling for camera.
Abhishek Bachchan made Shweta Bachchan emotional by wishing his niece Navya Nateli Nanda happy birthday. 

Earlier today, Abhishek took a trip down memory lane and posted a childhood picture of Navya hugging her uncle. The adorable post left people gushing over the bond the two share.

In the picture, Abhishek is seen hugging Navya and the two are smiling for camera. Abhishek is wearing a white outfit while Navya is dressed up in pink. Shweta got emotional after she saw the post, she commented, "This is so cute. best Mamu ever." Navya also replied to the love with love.


Shweta didn’t stay behind at all. Taking to her Instagram, she posted a black and white picture of Navya, and wrote, "Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, Jedi and alarm clock!!! I love you."


Navya previously hosted a podcast with her family women Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. The podcast was widely loved as the conversations were truly enlightening and fun. 

