 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh says he connected Deepika Padukone over rejections, struggles

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Ranveer Singh says he connected Deepika Padukone over rejections, struggles
Ranveer Singh says he connected Deepika Padukone over rejections, struggles

Ranveer Singh shared in a recent interview that he connected with his wife Deepika Padukone over rejections and struggles as she was also an outsider in the film industry, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ranveer shared that he and Deepika both had to work their up in the film industry as they both were outsiders. He said that they connected over rejections, humiliations and struggles.

Ranveer said, "She’s also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She’s that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family, etc.”

He further added about Deepika's family, "They’re like, as you said, a very simple middle-class to upper middle-class family, and they’re centred and grounded people."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Boman Irani. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus.

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn is ‘looking forward’ to seeing Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Ajay Devgn is ‘looking forward’ to seeing Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' to touch INR 200 crore mark soon

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' to touch INR 200 crore mark soon
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 11

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 11
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to collect a crore on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to collect a crore on Day 4
Aryan Khan wraps up debut script for dad SRK's 'Red Chillies Entertainment'

Aryan Khan wraps up debut script for dad SRK's 'Red Chillies Entertainment'
Flora Saini has opened up about the domestic abuse she went through

Flora Saini has opened up about the domestic abuse she went through
Shah Rukh Khan feels honored to be a representative of Indian Cinema globally

Shah Rukh Khan feels honored to be a representative of Indian Cinema globally

Kajol to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan?: Deets inside

Kajol to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan?: Deets inside
Hansika Motwani gives sneak peek into her wedding: Photos

Hansika Motwani gives sneak peek into her wedding: Photos
Anees Bazmi about 'Hera Pheri 3': 'The producers haven’t told me about Kartik or Akshay'

Anees Bazmi about 'Hera Pheri 3': 'The producers haven’t told me about Kartik or Akshay'
Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi enjoy snooze fest, Bipasha Basu shares glimpse

Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi enjoy snooze fest, Bipasha Basu shares glimpse
Anushka Sharma leaves fans gushing with retro look in 'Qala' cameo: Pics

Anushka Sharma leaves fans gushing with retro look in 'Qala' cameo: Pics