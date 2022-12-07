 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ex has 'respect' for Meghan Markle, she made him 'free' person

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living the life they deserved, says his ex-girlfriend Catherine Ommanney.

Speaking to OK magazine in a recent interview, the woman, who claims Harry was her toyboy in the past, says: "Meghan and Harry look very happy together and I wish them all the best. I am so proud that Harry had the courage to move to the States and I think he really needed to do that – to finally be free."

She added: "I have nothing but respect for Meghan, and the fact that Harry is with her shows that he does have more than one type after all – he is clearly not only interested in blondes!"

She added: "I did feel sorry for Harry and how little freedom he had to be himself. He seemed a little lost and I think that was because he was surrounded by so many hangers-on who didn’t have his best interests at heart.

"I could see there was little upside to his position beyond the obvious privileges and the three bodyguards that shadowed him didn’t seem to allow for much privacy.

"I remember saying to him: 'I imagine your life must be genuinely hard, being in such a goldfish bowl.' He replied: 'It definitely has its moments.'"

More From Entertainment:

Golden Disc Awards 2022: Music videos, artist nominees list announced

Golden Disc Awards 2022: Music videos, artist nominees list announced
Prince William ‘very angry’ at Prince Harry over bombshell Netflix trailers

Prince William ‘very angry’ at Prince Harry over bombshell Netflix trailers
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous red outfit in THESE glamorous snaps

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous red outfit in THESE glamorous snaps

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not forcing’ public to watch docuseries ‘at gunpoint’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not forcing’ public to watch docuseries ‘at gunpoint’
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp trial verdict has ‘chilling effect’ on women

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp trial verdict has ‘chilling effect’ on women
Netflix drops new behind the scene images from upcoming ‘You’ Season 4’

Netflix drops new behind the scene images from upcoming ‘You’ Season 4’
Meghan Markle opens up about ‘suicidal thoughts’ at landmark award win

Meghan Markle opens up about ‘suicidal thoughts’ at landmark award win
Prince Harry, William’s friend makes shocking claims about royal feud

Prince Harry, William’s friend makes shocking claims about royal feud
Pete Davidson hailed as ‘good hearted person’ amid Emily Ratajkowski romance

Pete Davidson hailed as ‘good hearted person’ amid Emily Ratajkowski romance
Princess Diana was 'lucky' to be on 'receiving end' of 'playboy' Dodi Al Fayed love

Princess Diana was 'lucky' to be on 'receiving end' of 'playboy' Dodi Al Fayed love
Dwayne Johnson gets emotional with daughters: 'most moving moments of my life'

Dwayne Johnson gets emotional with daughters: 'most moving moments of my life'