Pete Davidson hailed as ‘good hearted person’ amid Emily Ratajkowski romance

Kenan Thompson threw praises on Pete Davidson while counting the reasons he’s such a big hit among ladies.

The Saturday Night Live star was asked about his fellow comedian’s secret with the ladies during an interview with E! News.

“He's just a good hearted person,” Thompson said of Davidson who has previously dated Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale.

“He's a very sweet, young man,” he added. “He's a very kind and endearing... he loves his mom and sister. Has hyper admiration for his father and I don't know he's just a good hearted person.”

“He's grown up rough because the streets of New York like that or whatever but instead I don't think he's out to harm a piece of cotton... He's just a good kid,” Thompson noted.

After Davidson’s split from The Kardashians star, the King of Staten Island star has been romantically linked with Emily Ratajkowski.