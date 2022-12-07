 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson hailed as ‘good hearted person’ amid Emily Ratajkowski romance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Pete Davidson hailed as ‘good hearted person’ amid Emily Ratajkowski romance
Pete Davidson hailed as ‘good hearted person’ amid Emily Ratajkowski romance

Kenan Thompson threw praises on Pete Davidson while counting the reasons he’s such a big hit among ladies.

The Saturday Night Live star was asked about his fellow comedian’s secret with the ladies during an interview with E! News.

“He's just a good hearted person,” Thompson said of Davidson who has previously dated Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale.

“He's a very sweet, young man,” he added. “He's a very kind and endearing... he loves his mom and sister. Has hyper admiration for his father and I don't know he's just a good hearted person.”

“He's grown up rough because the streets of New York like that or whatever but instead I don't think he's out to harm a piece of cotton... He's just a good kid,” Thompson noted.

After Davidson’s split from The Kardashians star, the King of Staten Island star has been romantically linked with Emily Ratajkowski. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana was 'lucky' to be on 'receiving end' of 'playboy' Dodi Al Fayed love

Princess Diana was 'lucky' to be on 'receiving end' of 'playboy' Dodi Al Fayed love
Piers Morgan introduces 'Meghan Markle award' for 'dry tears' on his show

Piers Morgan introduces 'Meghan Markle award' for 'dry tears' on his show
Britney Spears got 'very jealous' when Justin Timberlake started dating again

Britney Spears got 'very jealous' when Justin Timberlake started dating again
Nicola Peltz pays tribute to 'tears she cried' after Brooklyn Beckham wedding

Nicola Peltz pays tribute to 'tears she cried' after Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Kim Kardashian shows Kanye West 'commitment', invited him to Saint's birthday

Kim Kardashian shows Kanye West 'commitment', invited him to Saint's birthday
Britney Spears 'started crying' over 'pretty wild' fans intruding privacy: Pal

Britney Spears 'started crying' over 'pretty wild' fans intruding privacy: Pal
Prince William and Kate Middleton leave royal fans disappointed

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave royal fans disappointed

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans outnumbered by Kate and William's supporters

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans outnumbered by Kate and William's supporters

Things will start getting worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after December 9th?

Things will start getting worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after December 9th?

'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original

'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original
Prince Harry and UK newspaper publisher agree pause of libel case

Prince Harry and UK newspaper publisher agree pause of libel case
'Prince William will make statement on Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary'

'Prince William will make statement on Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary'