Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not forcing’ public to watch docuseries ‘at gunpoint’

Experts have once again jumped to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s defense by pointing out how ‘no one is being forced’ to watch the docuseries ‘at gunpoint’.



Daily Mirror columnist Polly Hudson issued this claim in her opinion piece for The Mirror.

Hudson started off by writing, “Those objecting the loudest to the documentary, the most offended by it – despite, let’s not forget, having seen only two and a half minutes of it – seem to be missing an important point. We do all have a choice in this matter.”

“No one will be forced to watch it at gunpoint. And even if we do watch, it isn’t then a legal requirement that we unquestioningly believe every word that Harry and Meghan say.”

“They’re giving us the option to hear what they really think. What we do with that is up to us,” Hudson also pointed out before signing off.