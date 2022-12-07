 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

file footage

King Charles is reportedly on the ‘verge of a meltdown’ over the bombshell trailers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen, in a chat with US Weekly, revealed that the monarch, as well as Harry’s older brother Prince William, are sure to be ‘angry’ over the Sussexes’ explosive claims of a ‘war’ against Meghan based on ‘race’.

As per Andersen: “The sense of betrayal has shifted over to genuine combat mode, because obviously this is a war between the two.”

“King Charles, for his part, has been handed this horrible problem of the royals vs. the Sussexes… It’s the kind of thing that the queen would’ve tried to just ignore for as long as she possibly could. But he’s not that kind of person,” the royal author added.

Andersen further said that Prince Harry could expect ‘retribution’ from his father King Charles, stating: “Charles has a huge temper, has been unleashed many times behind the scenes. And I’m sure he’s on the verge of having a meltdown.”

