 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after Oscars slap

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

File Footage

Will Smith got candid about going through his career highs and lows simultaneously during the year 2022 when he received an Oscar right after slapping Chris Rock onstage.

The King Richard actor cited his 2021 biography Will as he told Metro.co.uk, “Probably about two years ago I started exposing aspects of myself that I had hidden from myself, for my entire career.”

“I confronted things in my life that I had put off. So I wrote my book,” he added. “And then during that process, I was preparing for King Richard.”

“And I started to see the connection between mining that emotional space and the quality of my acting started to elevate,” the actor told the outlet.

“So then from King Richard into Emancipation,” he continued. “I started to see through confronting my difficulties, through confronting my pain, through confronting my suffering, I was becoming a more alive artist.”

Smith revealed that during his dark days after he smacked Rock on stage, his Emancipation character, Peter, has been a source of comfort. “Peter was embracing his suffering and even finding a way to be grateful for it,” he shared. 

“So he has gotten me through many a difficult night with the understanding that suffering – even when self-imposed – when it is embraced through faith and by working to get your heart to a loving space, is always leading [you in] the right direction.”

Before concluding, Smith added, “Peter has been very, very helpful for me over these past seven months.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘protects’ Meghan Markle with umbrella in viral video: WATCH

Prince Harry ‘protects’ Meghan Markle with umbrella in viral video: WATCH
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report
The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so

The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so
Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ during King Charles visit

Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ during King Charles visit
BTS wins People's Choice Awards '2022 Group of the Year'

BTS wins People's Choice Awards '2022 Group of the Year'
Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video

Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video
Juliana Nalú calls it quits with Kanye West amid his erratic behaviour

Juliana Nalú calls it quits with Kanye West amid his erratic behaviour
Ashton Kutcher credits Mila Kunis for his journey back to health

Ashton Kutcher credits Mila Kunis for his journey back to health
King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks

King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks
Ryan Reynolds thanks Blake Lively for giving ‘more strength’ a man ‘deserves’

Ryan Reynolds thanks Blake Lively for giving ‘more strength’ a man ‘deserves’
Princess Kate Middleton dazzles in rare tiara for Palace reception

Princess Kate Middleton dazzles in rare tiara for Palace reception
Georgina Rodriguez cuts glamorous figure for Portugal v Switzerland at World Cup

Georgina Rodriguez cuts glamorous figure for Portugal v Switzerland at World Cup