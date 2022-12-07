Prince Harry’s ‘sensational’ Meghan Markle trauma account ‘destructive'

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly has destroyed any hope of getting across that royal bridge with his shockingly sensational account of the alleged suffering Meghan Markle endured behind closed doors.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams made these claims while speaking to the Daily Star.

He started by pointing out the implications of the entire series and branded it akin to ‘signing a death certificate’.

Mr Fitzwilliams also believes the duo’s decision to share such explosive claims “makes it clear the series will be sensational.”

Especially “After the first trailer, whose release was deliberately timed to disrupt William and Catherine’s visit to Boston, this heightens the narrative.”

“I don’t think there will be much talk of reconciliation after what is coming in the docuseries and in the memoir!” he also added.

During the course of the chat, he also addressed how “Shots of Diana and the fate of women marrying into the institution,” might have been meant as a signal to show Meghan “could be following in her footsteps.”

“Clearly a theme will be how courtiers and the press plotted to destroy them so they had to escape. The trailer is like a thriller. Their brand relies on their royal status as does their work.”