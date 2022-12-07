 
Alia Bhatt talks about her 'changes on outlook acting roles' with motherhood

Alia Bhatt talks about her experience with motherhood as she admits that it changed the way she looks at everything.

In a new interview, the new mom said that motherhood has changed her so much.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi said: "It’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that."

Alia said that it has changed the way she looks at everything and her heart is a little bit more open than it was before. "I don’t know what change that is going to bring about. But we’ll see. I’m excited to see how that journey pans out."

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. 


