Thursday Dec 08 2022
Angel Carter mourns loss of twin Aaron Carter on their 35th birthday

Angel Carter is heartbroken over losing her twin brother Aaron Carter as she turns 35 on December 7, 2022.

The singer was found dead on November 5th, 2022, in his California home at age 34. Angel took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message on her 35th birthday, accompanied by a sweet throwback photo of her and late twin as kids.

“I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote.

"Almost 11 years ago, I lost my sister, Leslie. I remember feeling broken, confused, and I questioned how I was going to continue on without her in my life… And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling. This time, it’s my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond… and now… he is gone."

Angel detailed how heartbreaking it is to lose a sibling and now having two siblings who died too young. Their older sister Leslie Carter suffered an overdose in 2012 and passed away.

"It feels unfair… I feel too young to carry the weight of losing two of my siblings. When we lost Leslie, I was blindsided and shocked."

She added that she had 'begged' her twin to let her get him help he needed just two days before his death.

"With Aaron, however, we had tried everything. In fact, I spoke with him two days before he passed, and I begged, once again, for him to let us help," she wrote. "I did not know that would be the last time that I would ever hear his voice. And now, I sit here on our birthday, trying to navigate this unimaginable loss because of untreated mental illness and the addiction that it led to."

"Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness."

Angel then went on to announce a concert that she was holding to honour Aaron with the proceeds going to their organisation that raises awareness on mental health.

