Thursday Dec 08 2022
Kim Kardashian ‘makes sure’ Kanye West spends time with Saint on 7th birthday

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Kim Kardashian prioritized parenting over her personal life as she ‘put her own feelings aside’ so that her ex-husband Kanye West could celebrate their son Saint’s seventh birthday at her home.

According a source close to the SKIMS founder, the reality TV star did it for the good of her son. “Kim put her own feelings aside and made sure that Kanye could have his time with Saint too,” a source revealed.

West, who also goes by Ye, has come under fire for making antisemitic comments on podcasts and social media.

“She agreed [in the custody deal] that Kanye would have equal access to their kids so she’ll do what she needs to do to make that happen,” said the source.

“Having Kanye come over and see Saint at her house [for his birthday] was the best option for the kids right now and fortunately Kanye agreed to that arrangement. But this is by no means an easy situation to navigate,” it added.

West spent several hours at Kim's Hidden Hills home on Monday night for Saint's birthday. 

