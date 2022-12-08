Meghan Markle lifts lid on death threats: ‘It was a hunter versus prey’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has finally gone into detail about the death threats she received during the course of her dating and married life.



All of this has been brought to light during Meghan Markle’s interview for Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan.

She began by saying, “I would say to the police, if any other woman in Toronto said to you I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house who follow me everywhere that I go and I feel scared, wouldn't you say that it was stalking?”

“And they said yes, but there's really nothing we can do because of who you're dating.”

“I was like, so I'm just supposed to live like this? And then I got a death threat and things changed because I needed to have security.”

Prince Harry also chimed in near the end and pointed out how, “To see another woman in my life, that I love, go through this feeding frenzy, that's hard. It is basically the hunter versus the prey.”

He even commented on how dating Meghan Markle “became a combination of car chases, anti-surveillance driving and disguises, which isn't a particularly healthy way to start a relationship but we always came at it with as much humour as possible.”

“Whenever we saw each other we would give each other a massive hug and try and have as much of a normal life as possible.”