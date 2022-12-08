 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
Harry, Meghan release Netflix series ‘exactly 3 months’ after Queen died

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their much-awaited Netflix docu-series on Thursday which marks exactly three months after Queen died.

Reacting to the Sussexes’ series, royal correspondent Michael Cole spoke with GB News to share: “The timing couldn't be more insensitive.”

“Thursday, when it starts running at eight o'clock in the morning in case you want to get up early for a treat, marks the third month exactly after Her Majesty The Queen died,” the former BBC Royal Correspondent added.

He added that the parent-of-two are “training their sixteen-inch guns on the Royal Family, people who used to be very close to them".

"If it's just one long moan-athon, people will get very fed up with that. Nobody likes a winger.

"But they have thrown in the race, and of course race is the big no-no of the age. We saw how swiftly Buckingham Palace moved to cut loose Lady Susan Hussey after 60 years of service to The Crown.

"It looks like they're knock-on fighting, the gloves are off,” he added.

