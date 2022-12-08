Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show 'no sense of gratitude' towards Royal Family

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched a series of scathing attacks on the Royal Family in their hotly-released Netflix series.



However, the couple has been warned that there will be massive backlash in the UK.

Speaking to Express, royal commentator Nile Gardiner shared: "This Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a declaration of war on the Royal Family. They are burning whatever bridges remain with Buckingham Palace.”

"It will result in a furious backlash in the UK against Meghan and Harry. The British people have had enough of the relentless, nasty attacks on the Royal Family.

"They have no sense of gratitude towards the Royal Family or the British people whatsoever. Ultimately, the monarchy represents the British people,” Nile continued.

"This Netflix docuseries is not only insulting to the Royal Family, but it is also a slap in the face to the British people. They have now totally destroyed any positive ties with the public and Royal Family,” he added.

Moreover, Nile further noted that the couple could face criticism even in the US as he noted the ‘attacks on the royal’ could "backfire dramatically" on them.

He added: “This docuseries will also be extremely damaging for Meghan and Harry in the US. There is a lot of support for the Royal Family in America and the British monarchy is still very popular. The Queen was a deeply loved figure in the US.

"This all-out assault on the Royal Family is going to go down extremely badly in the US and will backfire dramatically on Meghan and Harry."