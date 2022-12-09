Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using Netflix for clout? ‘Second game afoot’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s motives with the newly released Netflix docuseries have just come into question, with many experts hypothesizing that it is merely a PR grab.



One such expert, Jordan McAuley warns “doesn't really matter what they say” since the couple’s intentions are to “launch successful products and streaming projects later on.”

He shared his thoughts with The Mirror during a candid chat and explained, “The most important thing for Meghan and Harry right now is keeping their faces in front of audiences so they can launch successful products, brand deals, and streaming projects later on.”

With that in mind, “What better way to get (and keep) their faces in people's living rooms than Netflix?”

Before concluding Mr Jordan also shared his initial reaction to the couple’s first set of episodes and warned, “Their demographic already has a positive association with Netflix, which will carry over onto Meghan and Harry.”