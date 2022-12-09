 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using Netflix for clout? ‘Second game afoot’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s motives with the newly released Netflix docuseries have just come into question, with many experts hypothesizing that it is merely a PR grab.

One such expert, Jordan McAuley warns “doesn't really matter what they say” since the couple’s intentions are to “launch successful products and streaming projects later on.”

He shared his thoughts with The Mirror during a candid chat and explained, “The most important thing for Meghan and Harry right now is keeping their faces in front of audiences so they can launch successful products, brand deals, and streaming projects later on.”

With that in mind, “What better way to get (and keep) their faces in people's living rooms than Netflix?”

Before concluding Mr Jordan also shared his initial reaction to the couple’s first set of episodes and warned, “Their demographic already has a positive association with Netflix, which will carry over onto Meghan and Harry.”

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde trying to 'move on' after heartbreaking split with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde trying to 'move on' after heartbreaking split with Harry Styles
Prince William ‘absolutely hates’ Meghan Markle, reveals Kate’s friend

Prince William ‘absolutely hates’ Meghan Markle, reveals Kate’s friend
What did Prince Harry and Meghan say in Netflix series?

What did Prince Harry and Meghan say in Netflix series?
Trevor Noah gets emotional as he bids goodbye to ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years

Trevor Noah gets emotional as he bids goodbye to ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years

British MP calls for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal title removal

British MP calls for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal title removal
Trevor Noah recalls struggle to fill audience in ‘The Daily Show’ farewell

Trevor Noah recalls struggle to fill audience in ‘The Daily Show’ farewell

Prince Harry son Archie talks to 'Grandma Diana' in adorable video: Watch

Prince Harry son Archie talks to 'Grandma Diana' in adorable video: Watch
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha brands Netflix doc ‘flop-umentary’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha brands Netflix doc ‘flop-umentary’
Prince Harry admits 'so much' of Meghan Markle 'is similar to' Princess Diana: Video

Prince Harry admits 'so much' of Meghan Markle 'is similar to' Princess Diana: Video
King Charles no longer trusts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, bans them from Christmas at Sandringham

King Charles no longer trusts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, bans them from Christmas at Sandringham
‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series divides royal fans

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series divides royal fans
Prince Harry addresses ‘Harry the Nazi’ uniform debacle: ‘I was biased’

Prince Harry addresses ‘Harry the Nazi’ uniform debacle: ‘I was biased’