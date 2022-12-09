 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry gets down on one knee for Meghan Markle in unseen engagement snaps

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 and while much was documented of their royal wedding, their proposal photos and videos only saw the light in their newly released Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the first three episodes of their two-part Netflix series on Thursday, December 8, with one episode also featuring previously unseen footage from the royal couple’s engagement.

In the small snippet, which appears to be recorded by Meghan on her phone, Prince Harry is seen going down on one knee to pop the big question during an intimate picnic, with LED candles and white roses surrounding the couple.

Recalling the happy moment, Meghan excitedly shared in the docuseries: “We were so joyful and excited, it’s like ugh, we’re doing this!”

In the video snippet from the time, Meghan can also be heard talking to her friend Jess on the phone and right before Prince Harry’s proposal, is heard saying, “Oh my god, it’s happening!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries comes as part of the couple’s multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant, with the second half of the series set to release on December 15.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles coins enter UK circulation

King Charles coins enter UK circulation
Meghan Markle wanted ‘people bending’ for her in the Firm?

Meghan Markle wanted ‘people bending’ for her in the Firm?
Selena Gomez looks unrecognizable in new rainbow hair

Selena Gomez looks unrecognizable in new rainbow hair
Meghan Markle's Hollywood friends avoid commenting on her Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle's Hollywood friends avoid commenting on her Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry's documentary: Royal family largely spared during the first episodes

Meghan and Harry's documentary: Royal family largely spared during the first episodes

Prince Harry gets 'fidgety' as 'confident' Meghan spills first date: Body Language Expert

Prince Harry gets 'fidgety' as 'confident' Meghan spills first date: Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle reveals how her first hug was 'jarring' for Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle reveals how her first hug was 'jarring' for Kate Middleton
Golden Disc Awards reveals 2022 line-up of performing artists

Golden Disc Awards reveals 2022 line-up of performing artists

Sam Asghari does not post Britney Spears photos 'out of respect' for wife

Sam Asghari does not post Britney Spears photos 'out of respect' for wife
Jennifer Lawrence trolled for calling herself 'first action female lead'

Jennifer Lawrence trolled for calling herself 'first action female lead'
Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Kourtney Kardashian is 'getting energy back' as she says goodbye to IVF

Kourtney Kardashian is 'getting energy back' as she says goodbye to IVF