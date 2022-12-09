 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Karan Johar wants Bollywood to make original content
Karan Johar wants Bollywood to make original content 

Karan Johar has called Bollywood out for lack of original content.

Karan has called industry out including himself for not making enough original content and keep on bringing old-school film practices in the picture. He called Indian Film Industry spineless for being afraid to try new things and always running behind trends.

In a recent interview, he said, “I think the core issue is that we come from a mainstream industry in Hindi cinema, and that includes myself, which does not have one very strong quality that every other cinema on this panel has. That is conviction. We kind of always go with the flow. We had such an original voice in Salim-Javed in the 70s. We created a certain character and the concept of that angsty, angry hero was derived in other cinemas. Then, in the 80s, suddenly something happened and there came a host of remakes. That’s where the conviction loss started. We started remaking every film popular in Tamil and Telugu.”

He further added, “In the 90s, there was one love story that stormed the nation--Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Everyone, including myself, decided to jump on that bandwagon of love, and Shah Rukh Khan was created. But we let go of all our roots in the 70s. Then Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar in 2001 and everybody started making those kinds of films. In 2010, Dabangg did well and we again started those commercial films. That’s the problem. We actually lack--and I say this more for myself than anyone else--we lack the spine and conviction. That’s what we need to get from all the other industries.”

More From Showbiz:

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'
Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF

Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF
Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her

Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her
Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled
Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings

Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings

Neha Dhupia shares unseen sangeet prep video from Katrina, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: See video

Neha Dhupia shares unseen sangeet prep video from Katrina, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: See video
Katrina Kaif shares post for Vicky Kaushal on first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif shares post for Vicky Kaushal on first wedding anniversary
Shehnaaz gill to enter 'Bigg Boss 16' as special guest

Shehnaaz gill to enter 'Bigg Boss 16' as special guest
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal gifted each other THIS luxurious gift on their first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal gifted each other THIS luxurious gift on their first wedding anniversary
Aamir Khan to take hiatus from films; Here's what he said at 'Salaam Venky' premiere

Aamir Khan to take hiatus from films; Here's what he said at 'Salaam Venky' premiere
Malaika Arora takes a dig on people for criticizing her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora takes a dig on people for criticizing her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Sarika gets candid about her career struggles

Sarika gets candid about her career struggles