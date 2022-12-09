Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon

 
Showbiz
Varun Dhawan's recently released film Bhediya witnessed a drop at the box office on the 13th day of its theatrical release as the film collected around INR 1.25 crore in India on its 13th day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the comedy horror film collected INR 1.25 crore in India on its 13th day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 56.1 crore in 13 days.

The numbers of the film have been decent so far and the makers will be hoping for growth in its business in the coming days. However, the criticism of Bhediya's VFX and competition at the box office from Drishyam 2 could hinder its business in the coming days.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.

