Al Pacino steals the spotlight in his return to the second and final season of the 'Hunters': Check out the teaser

Friday Dec 09 2022
Friday Dec 09, 2022

Al Pacino has made his exciting comeback in the second and final season of the Hunters.

On December 8, Prime Video dropped the minute long teaser of the second and final season of Hunters which marks the return of Al Pacino's Meyer Offerman and his former fellow assassins.

"Evil doesn’t retire, so why should we?" the teaser shows the group of assains getting ready in their fight to hunt the Nazis, cited from The Hollywood Reporter.

The teaser begins with Dylan Baker’s character, Biff Simpson begging Logan Lerman’s character Jonah Heidelbaum, "Let me live, and I will bring you the biggest prize you could imagine: Adolf Hitler."

According to Prime Video, an accident diverts the assassins' mission in Europe after which they "must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America."

Al Pacino's character Meyer Offerman comes across "a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters."

The original cast members including Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany and Greg Austin, make their return in the second season as well as newcomer Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Hunters is slated to return on Prime Video on January 13, 2023 preceding a six-episode companion podcast, Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance, releasing on December 13, 2022.

Check out the teaser:



