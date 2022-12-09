Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office

 
Ayushmann Khurrana's recently released film An Action Hero saw a drop in its business at the box office on the seventh day of its theatrical release as the film reportedly collected INR 0.85 crore, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 0.85 crore on its seventh day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 9.58 crore in seven days.

The numbers of the film are disappointing and the film will soon be wiped out of theatres based on its current performance at the box office; although, the reviews coming out of the film have mostly been positive.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

