Friday Dec 09 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana recalled the incident when he bought the ticket for Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Toh Pagal Hai in black and watched the film while standing, as reported by IndiaToday.

Ayushmann shared that Dil Toh Pagal Hai was released when he was in grade 7 and he watched the film while standing as it was a houseful. He further shared about his affection and fandom for Shah Rukh Khan.

Ayushmann said, "I am a big fan. I became an actor because of him. I can dub for him. I dedicated something to him in Bala. There is some dedication to him in every film. I crossed Mannat (SRK's home) in Bandra and I gathered around with people."

He further added, "I have seen his films in black. Dil Toh Pagal Hai was released when I was in the 7th grade. I rode my bicycle and bought the tickets in black. Khade ho kar film dekhi thi as it was a houseful."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

