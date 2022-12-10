YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab

YG Entertainment has responded to the report of collaboration between BTS' Jimin and BIGBANG’s Taeyang.



Korean media outlets on December 9, reported that Jimin will be featuring in Taeyang's upcoming comeback album which is reportedly scheduled to release in January 2023.

According to Soompi, YG Entertainment simply stated that, "We’re currently checking [whether it’s true]."

Taeyang would be releasing his solo music album after a break of five years since his last album White Night, which was released in August 2017.

Recently, in a statement released on December 2, the music label spokesperson neither denied nor admitted that Taeyang would return with new album in 2023.