Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations

Nick Carter took to the stage for the first time on Friday after facing sexual abuse allegations.

The 42-year-old singer joined his fellow Backstreet Boys members as they performed at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

The famed group's performance together came after ABC axed their upcoming December 14 Christmas special called, A Very Backstreet Holiday, amid the rape allegations surrounding Nick, which his legal team has vehemently denied.

Carter has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman named, Shannon Ruth, back in 2001.

Ruth, now 39, spoke about the abuse on Thursday and sued the singer of reportedly sexually assaulting her back in 2001 when she was 17-years-old, and he was 21.

During an emotional press conference, Ruth revealed that Carter assaulted her on his tour bus following a concert in Washington state. She claimed the singer raped her and also gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Meanwhile, Carter has furiously denied the claims, saying they were “meritless and entirely untrue,” adding that the move was a “press stunt.”