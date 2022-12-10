 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski turns head in bright yellow outfit while running errands In NY

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski turns head in bright yellow outfit while running errands In NY
Emily Ratajkowski turns head in bright yellow outfit while running errands In NY

Emily Ratajkowski is summer warmth to winters with a bright yellow outfit as the model stepped out in New York City on Friday while running some errands.

Dressed up in a unique yellow and black cow-print co-ord, the 31-year-old actor looked gorgeous as she layered a cropped top over a trendy black zip-up neck top.

Emily looked straight out of a photo shoot while walking in matching baggy pants. She let her silky brown hail fall perfectly around her shoulder as she styled it in the middle parting.

The Gone Girl star has been in the news since she sparked a romance with Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson who was spotted outside the model’s house earlier this week.

Meanwhile, behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings said that the model isn’t a “dream girlfriend” for Pete.

During his conversation with The Sun Jo said: “She is spontaneous and lives in the moment, so she is likely to fall in love easily, fast and hard. This free spirit may encourage her to marry someone who feels right for the moment, but she might need to be more considerate if she is looking for an enduring relationship.”

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan doubts Elton John’s Twitter knowledge in scathing jibe

Piers Morgan doubts Elton John’s Twitter knowledge in scathing jibe
Ben Affleck doesn’t like Jennifer Lopez sharing too much details about their personal lives

Ben Affleck doesn’t like Jennifer Lopez sharing too much details about their personal lives
Shakira held responsible for Spain elimination from World Cup

Shakira held responsible for Spain elimination from World Cup
Brad Pitt’s Plan B sells its majority stake

Brad Pitt’s Plan B sells its majority stake
Britney Spears returns to Instagram after short break with bizarre reel

Britney Spears returns to Instagram after short break with bizarre reel
Meghan Markle dominates Prince Harry since very first date

Meghan Markle dominates Prince Harry since very first date
‘Hypocritical’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘self-serving twaddle’

‘Hypocritical’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘self-serving twaddle’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle used focus groups to find the worst bombshells

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle used focus groups to find the worst bombshells
Victoria Beckham leaves fans stunned, says she never had ‘nose job’

Victoria Beckham leaves fans stunned, says she never had ‘nose job’
‘Little America’ returns to screens for second season

‘Little America’ returns to screens for second season
Kate Middleton fuels speculations about baby number 4 with first look since Harry & Meghan show

Kate Middleton fuels speculations about baby number 4 with first look since Harry & Meghan show