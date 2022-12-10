Emily Ratajkowski turns head in bright yellow outfit while running errands In NY

Emily Ratajkowski is summer warmth to winters with a bright yellow outfit as the model stepped out in New York City on Friday while running some errands.

Dressed up in a unique yellow and black cow-print co-ord, the 31-year-old actor looked gorgeous as she layered a cropped top over a trendy black zip-up neck top.

Emily looked straight out of a photo shoot while walking in matching baggy pants. She let her silky brown hail fall perfectly around her shoulder as she styled it in the middle parting.

The Gone Girl star has been in the news since she sparked a romance with Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson who was spotted outside the model’s house earlier this week.

Meanwhile, behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings said that the model isn’t a “dream girlfriend” for Pete.

During his conversation with The Sun Jo said: “She is spontaneous and lives in the moment, so she is likely to fall in love easily, fast and hard. This free spirit may encourage her to marry someone who feels right for the moment, but she might need to be more considerate if she is looking for an enduring relationship.”