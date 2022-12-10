 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forcing’ Prince William’s hand: ‘Going nuclear’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly pushed Prince William and King Charles into a corner and may force a ‘nuclear reaction’.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made this admission while speaking to Express UK.

He started by saying, “The second trailer for the Netflix series Harry and Meghan contained a clip of Harry talking about 'a dirty game' and their lawyer saying 'there was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas'. These comments did not appear in the early episodes.”

“Although they were the subject of barbed comments and accused of 'unconscious bias', there were no direct attacks on senior royals in the first three episodes.”

“However, although it was clear that the enormous pressure from the media was pivotal to their decision to step down as senior working royals, the next three episodes are likely to give more details.”

“This seems certain to involve attacks on courtiers. Whether it indicts members of the royal family individually is the big question. If so, what, one wonders, could they do in response as this will go worldwide and be very damaging.”

Before concluding he also weighed in on King Charles’ possible reaction to the attacks and claimed, “Any attacks will concern the Palace but on anonymous courtiers it’s not so important. The Palace cannot respond point by point. A statement even in extremis would mean little.”

“Not inviting them to the Coronation and cutting off all contact is a nuclear option but the only real one if the coming episodes and Harry’s memoir go beyond the pale!”

More From Entertainment:

Emily Blunt discloses Tom Cruise pushed her do action in heavy costume for Edge Of Tomorrow

Emily Blunt discloses Tom Cruise pushed her do action in heavy costume for Edge Of Tomorrow
Emma Thompson has not rewatched her hit movie Love Actually: Here’s why

Emma Thompson has not rewatched her hit movie Love Actually: Here’s why
Emancipation star Charmine Bingwa reveals why she finds the need to leave Australia

Emancipation star Charmine Bingwa reveals why she finds the need to leave Australia

Kate Hudson dishes on why romantic comedies have declined in popularity

Kate Hudson dishes on why romantic comedies have declined in popularity
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You tops UK charts: Report

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You tops UK charts: Report
Harry won't be able to 'repair relationship' with William after Netflix series

Harry won't be able to 'repair relationship' with William after Netflix series
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares there's ONE celebrity she asked for an autograph

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares there's ONE celebrity she asked for an autograph
Zac Efron pairs up with John Cena for Peter Farrelly’s upcoming movie Ricky Stanicky

Zac Efron pairs up with John Cena for Peter Farrelly’s upcoming movie Ricky Stanicky
Meghan Markle podcast credit should be given to 'underpaid producers', says former aide

Meghan Markle podcast credit should be given to 'underpaid producers', says former aide
Ngozi Fulani’s charity suspends work after royal race row

Ngozi Fulani’s charity suspends work after royal race row
Piers Morgan doubts Elton John’s Twitter knowledge in scathing jibe

Piers Morgan doubts Elton John’s Twitter knowledge in scathing jibe
Ben Affleck finds it difficult to reassure Jennifer Lopez of his loyalty

Ben Affleck finds it difficult to reassure Jennifer Lopez of his loyalty