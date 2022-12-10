 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Ben Affleck finds it difficult to reassure Jennifer Lopez of his loyalty

Ben Affleck is under a lot of pressure as he has to convince his "insecure" wife Jennifer Lopez that he will not leave her again.

After her past experience with several failed relationships and her painful split from Affleck in 2004, Lopez has a fear that he will ditch her.

Due to which, the Argo actor has to reassure J.Lo about his loyalty every now and then which he sometimes finds difficult, an insider spilled to Heat Magazine.

“J-Lo makes no secret of her neediness, she’s totally dependent on Ben and doesn’t cope well if he’s away from her for any length of time whatsoever,” the insider said.

“This has always been her way in past relationships, but there’s a sense that with Ben she’s still got that insecurity that lingers from when he jilted her in the past.

“And no matter how solid they are even all these years later, it’s a scar that’s unlikely to ever fully heal. It’s a lot of pressure on Ben,” the source revealed.

The insider further said that Affleck is “well aware that the onus is on for him to stick around and make this last. It’s up to him to make it work.”

