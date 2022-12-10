 
Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor has recently opened up about his plans to divide parenting duties with wife Alia Bhatt at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The Brahmastra star, who welcomes baby girl with wife Alia on November 6, shared about the joys of fatherhood, stating, “It is the most exciting time in our life.”

The Shamshera actor points out that it took him a while to realise that he’s now a father to a beautiful daughter.

Talking about how would the couple divide time in between movies, the Barfi actor said that he “doesn’t work a lot” all in a tongue-in-cheek humour.

The Rockstar star further mentioned that Alia does a “lot more work and way busier”, but he believes that they “will balance it out”.

“Maybe I'll take a break when she's working, or she can, when I am out for work,” disclosed the Ye Jawani Hai Deewani actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie with Shraddha Kapoor. Other than that, the actor will also appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Bollywood movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also had her Hollywood debut tilted Heart Of Stone.

