Kate Hudson dishes on why romantic comedies have declined in popularity

Saturday Dec 10 2022
Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Kate Hudson recently explained why the popularity of rom-com movies had declined in recent years.

Kate appeared on Sean Evans’ Hot Ones show where the actress revealed that lack of “good story” in today’s rom-coms was the reason behind its failure.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress told host, “I think sometimes people think rom-coms are all about the meet-cute.”

“A great rom-com is about meeting love, discovering love, falling in love, love falling apart, and then how you come back together. That's a very traditional rom-com structure,” asserted the 43-year-old.

The Raising Helen actress explained, “The ones that we love are with two movie stars in a love story. They're shiny and they're bright and it's like wish-fulfillment. It's supposed to make you feel fuzzy, and then they stay with you forever. They're the most classic.”

Kate pointed out that just because “they're supposed to feel bright doesn't mean they need to look so bright”.

“A lot of times, I think, again, I think the genre gets kind of dumbed down because they think they know,” stated the Nine star.

She continued, “And then the chemistry… I'm grateful that it was me and Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days because he’s a blast.”

On teaching a course in a college, the actress jokingly said, “That’s the class I'm going to be [teaching] at NYU film school when I'm 75.

“I'll be the professor of rom-coms,” she added.

