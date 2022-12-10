 
King Charles loses cool at Camilla, video goes viral

King Charles III appeared frustrated in a moment caught on camera as his wife Queen Consort Camilla lagged behind during an impromptu walkabout in Wales on Friday.

Camilla and Charles visited Wrexham where they greeted members of the public in the city centre. The Queen Consort got stuck with fans while greeting the people gathered to see them.

The monarch was caught on camera loosing his cool as he asked aides to retrieve Camilla who had fallen behind.

Prince William and Harry's father can be heard saying: "Can we try and get her back again? Please. We need to go. I was trying to wait for her but she goes on."

The video went viral and prompted a string of comments from Twitter users, with many branding them a "typical married couple".

On Twitter user reacted as saying: "Haha that is just a typical married couple. I think it's cute and relatable."

Another wrote: "I think this is sweet and funny, just shows that he is human like the rest of us."

The third one quipped: "This is my Husband, daily!" The fourth one chimed in "Kings… at the end of the day, they’re just like every other husband."

