Sunday Dec 11 2022
Meghan Markle dad says he wrote 'every word' of pre-wedding hurtful text

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, admits he wrote scathing text message to his daughter days ahead of her wedding with 'his own hands.'

Mr Markle told The Mail on Sunday that nobody wrote the message on his behalf days after Meghan claimed otherwise.

He began: “I wrote every word that I sent from that phone which is still in my possession. For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true. I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in.”

The text messages show how Meghan was trying to reach out to her father after TMZ broke that he will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry.

M: “I've been reaching out to you all weekend but you're not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts… Do you need help?… What hospital are you at?”

M: “Please can I ask that you stop talking to any press… You haven't returned any of our 20+ calls since we all spoke on Saturday morning; which only adds to the hurt you've been causing. We aren't angry but we do really need to speak to u. Love M and H.”

T: "I've done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else I know nothing about 20 phone calls I'm sorry my heart attack is there [sic] any inconvenience for you.”

T: “If only I had died then you guys then you guys [sic] could pretend to be sad.”

Thomas eventually did not attend the nuptials and King Charles stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle.

