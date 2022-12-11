Deepika Padukone reveals the type of roles she enjoys playing on-screen

Deepika Padukone gave the example of her role in 'Piku' and 'Cocktail'

Actor Deepika Padukone, who has played diverse roles in many films, opens up to reveal what exactly makes her choose a role or what type of roles she enjoy playing in her movies.

In a recent interview with Grazia India, she was asked how she always manages to play empowered women in films and if she enjoys playing roles similar to her personality. Deepika, to answer the question, replied that she have mostly played those characters which had similarity but she she really loves playing characters that differ from her personality.

“I’ve always played characters that imbibe a little bit of who I am, but I’ve always enjoyed essaying roles that are starkly removed from who I am too. It's about finding a balance in telling a story convincingly.”

She further explained her answer by giving the examples of her role in Piku and Cocktail. She added: ”Veronica was nothing like me in real life. She's fiery, feisty and fierce. But deep down, she had an emotional core that longed for love and friendship. Her uniqueness intrigued me. In Piku, I had no frills or crutches to rely on; I had to keep it as authentic as possible.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is set to release worldwide on January 25, 2023.