Sunday Dec 11 2022
Prince Harry 'guilty of rank hypocrisy' as he slams paparazzi in Netflix series

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Prince Harry has been branded a “hypocrite” for taking a swipe at paparazzi in his bombshell Netflix docu-series.

The Duke of Sussex explained his and paps’ relationship as “hunter versus prey” as he was followed around a friend’s pub.

However, an insider claimed that Prince Harry chose to be photographed outside Guy Pelly’s club to give the venue a “huge PR boost”.

An insider spilt the beans to The Sun: “He is guilty of rank hypocrisy. Harry started becoming a regular at the club late in 2010 and early 2011.

“Guy Pelly was his friend and he got Harry to come to the club, which was amazing for its profile. Harry must have known he would be snapped by photographers,” the source continued.

The insider also added that Guy would let Harry come into the club through a back entrance to “avoid hassle and photographers.”

However, a few times, the owner would let the royal enter through the main doors. “Harry was pictured and, boom, the club really took off,” the source said.

“It is odd to think this is the same bloke preaching to the world on Netflix, including about paps,” they added.

