Sunday Dec 11 2022
Prince William upset over Prince Harry’s ‘fit the mould’ comments about Kate Middleton

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly left his estranged brother Prince William upset with his comments about Kate Middleton in the first part of ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series.

The Daily Mail, citing the friends of Prince William, reported Archie and Lilibet father’s assertion that the Prince of Wales married Kate Middleton because she 'fits the mould' rather than for love, has left him upset.

Meghan’s better half said in the documentary: 'I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.

“The difference between making the decision with your head or your heart. My mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother's son.

Harry went on to say he had learnt "the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution".

“When I got to meet Meghan, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media, the same media that had driven so many other people away from me.

“She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world.”

