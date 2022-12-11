Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’

Britney Spears made her return to Instagram on Friday after temporarily deactivating her account earlier this week.

The Toxic crooner, 41, shared that she has started using mediation to help her with her peace of mind and difficult life.

Spears shared the details of her decision to try the new practice to maintain balance in her life and admitted her husband Sam Asghari “hates” it.

In a lengthy caption, shared alongside a 1961 black and white photo of a little girl dancing in front of a bear in Paris, France, the Criminal singer wrote, “I’m that meditation [expletive] now … my husband hates it … he thinks I’ve gone bonkers.”



Spears continued, “My masseuse is always doing it and he looks so peaceful … I’m like wow … that looks interesting. Falling deep into yourself … I say all this because I try to make effort to take care of myself.”

“Normally I forget to eat … I wait way too long and I’m too sensitive so if anything goes wrong at the house it’s like the world has ended,” she continued. “So l got in my car yesterday and I cried … I cried so damn hard but geez, my car is my spaceship … it’s where I have my best interests, thoughts, creative urges, ideas, it’s spiritual … totally spiritual and we’re all in this together on the road.”

Spears went on to explain that she “had been crying in the car … but nobody could tell,” only herself, and a random man told her it was going to be okay. “He doesn’t KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn’t know his [expletive]… so why did he say that ??? It’s all gonna be ok !!! I was offended.”

Spears’ latest post comes after Sam, whom she married earlier this year, spoke out about why she didn’t join him for some recent glam events he attended.

“Out of respect for her privacy I don’t post her 24/7. I ask for permission if I ever do. For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins,” he wrote on Instagram.