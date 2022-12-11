Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that Netflix docu-series will bring 'trouble' as they continue to take swipe at the Royal Family.



The Sussex miniseries Harry & Meghan was released on December 8 in which the couple allegedly attacked “British institutions”.

The first part of the series garnered a whopping 2.4 million views but it also sparked a fierce backlash. However, experts are of the view that the remaining episode will bring nothing but trouble for the couple.

The parents of two on Thursday dropped a 38-second snippet, taking fans inside their wedding night and their first dance.

During his conversation with Daily Star, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: “It’s a good public relations plug before the second series. Happy images. Their first dance.

“The first attracted 2.4 million viewers, according to Netflix. Will everyone be so happy after the next three hours? I don’t think so!

“I would be delighted to be proved wrong but they, in my view, are trouble,” Richard added.